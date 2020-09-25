Konkona On How 'she Never Wanted To Be An Actor', Says 'Didn't Really Believe People'

Konkona Sensharma, who is currently enjoying the success of her Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare revealed that she never wanted to become an actor. Konkona recently did a chat segment with Netflix, 'Stories Behind the Story Feat. Konkona Sensharma', during which she talked about her acting career.

The actor said, "People would tell me that you're a good actress but I didn't really believe them". She added, "I thought that they love me, they are my family, obviously they're saying but who can take your family seriously?."

Konkona: "I never wanted to be an actor"

Talking about her family's effect on her acting career, Konkona Sensharma shared that she came from a storyteller background. She said that her father used to tell her some scary stories. She further shared that her mother was also a very charismatic and lovely storyteller and had 'lots of stories from her experiences on shoots, films, theatre'. As the actor came from an acting environment, she felt a lot of ease and familiarity with film sets. She also shared that she feels she was born into the storytelling and acting environment.

Konkona Sensharma on storytellers

Further in Konkona Sensharma's video, the actor revealed that she is also a storyteller and loves reading books. She said, "I think I've been drawn to storytellers like people who have a rich inner world. People who can create worlds of their own". Talking about the same, the actor further shared some examples of storytellers in her life. She mentioned Indian film director, actor, writer and lyricist, Rituparno Gosh.

Some other instances of Konkona Sensharma included Ayan Mukerji in Wake Up Sid, Anurag Basu, Zoya in her debut Luck By Chance and many others. She said, "They are people who have really created a world, who have created stories, they've created characters and it's a very rich inner world they have". "I think I've always been drawn to these kinds of people", Konkona Sensharma added. Take a look at the entire segment of 'Stories Behind the Story Feat. Konkona Sensharma' below.

Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare cast includes Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar among the others. Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare review has been positive from audiences and critics.

The film follows the story of Dolly and Kitty, two sisters who follow their dream stars beyond society's norms. The film premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival and is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare' Trailer

