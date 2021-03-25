Konkona Sensharma Visits College After 20 Years, 'instantly Transported' Back In Time

Konkona Sensharma is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life for her followers. She recently added a series of photos as the actress visited her college after many years. Take a look at Konkona Sensharma's college photos here.

Konkona Sensharma shares pictures from her visit to her college

Konkona Sensharma got her degree in English from St Stephen's College in Delhi. In Konkona Sensharma's photos, the actress was seen posing for the camera in the hallways of her college. The actress sported a white and black saree along with sunglasses. She wrote in her captions that she visited her college after 20 years and it was a surreal experience. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress further wrote that her visit instantly transported her to the younger version of herself and that she really missed her friends. She also added through her hashtags how her recent trip was nostalgic.

Fans react to Konkona Sensharma's Instagram post

Most of the fans quickly recognized the college and left heart emoticons on Konkona's post. Some of the fans themselves were students of the same college and commented that they felt a sense of nostalgia looking at the actress' photos. One fan commented that it was really nice to see the college again. Another fan called Konkona's saree look serene and one fan commented that her expression showed how happy she was. One fan called the actress effortlessly ethereal. Another fan left a comment saying that the actress still looks like a college girl.

A quick look at Konkona Sensharma's movies

Konkona Sensharma has appeared in various critically acclaimed movies and is a recipient of the National Award. The actress made her debut in Bengali cinema with Indira as a child artist and later made her adult debut with Ek Je Aachhe Kanya, in which she played a negative character. She was next seen in the English movie Mr and Mrs Iyer that was directed by her mother Aparna Sen. Sensharma's performance as a Tamil housewife and her command over the accent were received well and the actress received the National Film Award for Best Actress. A few of Konkona Sensharma's movies include 15 Park Avenue, Life In A Metro, Luck by Chance, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

