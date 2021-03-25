Krantiveer Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Krantiveer is an action crime film starring Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, Mamta Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It became the third highest-grossing film of the year and won three Star Screen Awards, four Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. The film was directed by Mehul Kumar. Krantiveer was remade in Telugu as Punya Bhoomi Naa Desam and released one year after the original.

The film focuses on a man who is disowned by his parents at a young age and ends up in a small village controlled by underworld dons and some very powerful politicians. Lazy, alcoholic and unemployed, he gets influenced by a journalist with a positive mission. Take a look at a scene from the film below.

Krantiveer cast

Nana Patekar as Pratap

The cast of Krantiveer includes Nana Patekar who plays the role of Pratap Narayan Tilak. Pratap is the grandson of Bheeshmanarayan Tilak, a freedom fighter. As a young boy, he often gambles and ruins the reputation of his family which is why he is asked to leave the village by his mother, Durgadevi. Eventually, Pratap ends up in a corrupt village under the care of a chawl owner, Laxminath Dayal having saved his son from drowning. Eventually, the boy grows up and gets involved with some very bad goons and politicians due to various reasons.

Dimple Kapadia as Meghna

The Krantiveer cast also includes Dimple Kapadia who plays the role of Meghna Dixit. Meghna is a journalist who lives in the chawl along with Pratap and everybody else. Meghna is constantly seen fighting for justice by writing about it, which Pratap always makes fun of. Meghna has a tragic history with Chattursingh Chita, a criminal who also killed her parents and exploited her.

Atul Agnihotri as Atul

Atul Agnihotri plays the role of Atul Dayal in the film. Atul is the son of slum landlord, Laxminath and the adoptive brother of Pratap. He is in love with Mamta and is often arguing with his father for pocket money.

Mamta Kulkarni as Mamta

Former actor Mamta Kulkarni played one of the Krantiveer characters, named Mamta. Mamta is the daughter of a builder named Yograj. She is also in love with Atul and eventually leaves her father for him.

Danny Denzongpa as Chatur Singh Chitah

Danny Denzongpa plays the character of Chatur Singh Chitah, a criminal who has committed many heinous crimes including murder, rape and more. Chatur is someone everybody fears and is called the "king of the underworld" in the film. He is called by corrupt ministers into the fray because they want to do something about journalist Meghna Dixit.

Cast of Krantiveer - Supporting characters

The cast of Krantiveer also includes actors like Paresh Rawal as Slum Landlord Laxminath Dayal, Farida Jalal as Pratap's Mother, Tinu Anand as Builder Yograj and Ghanashyam Nayak as Kalyanji Bhai. Actors like Shafi Inamdar, Mushtaq Khan, Ishrat Ali, Mahesh Anand, Sujit Kumar, K K Raj, Vikas Anand and many others also appear in minor roles in the film. In 2010, a sequel to the film titled Krantiveer: The Revolution, was released.

Image source - Still from Krantiveer (N H Studioz youtube)