Krishna DK Shares Advice For Moviegoers As Theatres Re-open Amid Rise In COVID Cases

Screenwriter and director Krishna DK, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared a tweet slamming the one's cribbing about people choosing to visit theatres amid the pandemic. He addressed the negative comments of those, who are saying that they are risking their life assuming a couple of films are worth watching in theatres. Krishna stated that it's a matter of choice. He further added that one should only go to the theatre if they feel safe or else they can stay at home. Concluding his tweet, Krishna DK stated that the 'quality' of the film has nothing to do with it.

Krishna DK's advice for people cribbing about their health:

A peek into Krishna DK's Twitter

Interestingly, the 48-year-old director is an avid social media user as he keeps sharing updates with his Twitter followers. In his previous entry to the micro-blogging site, Krishna re-shared a tweet of film and TV critic Raja Sen. Sen's tweet featured a snippet of Archie Comics, which were published back in 1997. He highlighted how the scene in the snippet is similar to the year 2021. While agreeing with Sen, DK added his humour to it by stating a difference between 1997 and 2021.

Apart from sharing his thoughts on various subjects, Krishna also gives updates on his upcoming works. In February 2021, he had shared a note-post to share the details of the second installment of his popular Prime Video series, The Family Man. He had informed that season 2 of the series will start premiering on the streaming platform from summer 2021 onwards.

More about The Family Man Season 2

Earlier in January 2021, the makers and the director had dropped the teaser and trailer of the Manoj Baypayee starrer series. Apart from Manoj Baypayee, actors Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be reprising their roles in the upcoming series. Meanwhile, it will also mark the digital debut of South actor Samantha Akkineni. The first season premiered on September 20, 2019, and received positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

