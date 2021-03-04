Krishna Shroff Channels Inner Boxer In Training Video As She Punches With All Her Might

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff recently channelled her inner boxer as she was recently spotted punching with all her might during her training session at the MMA Matrix Gym. On Thursday, Bandra's MMA Matrix Gym took to Twitter to give netizens a peek into Krishna's boxing training at the gym. In the video, Krishna could be seen throwing several punches at the boxing dummy in full force.

Krishna Shroff boxing session is all things power-packed

Just like her elder brother & the Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff's love for fitness and workouts has not been a secret from the world. The beloved daughter of Jackie Shroff leaves no opportunities to motivate her fans to grind harder at the gym by flaunting her enviably fit physique on Instagram with her workout videos and photos. Now, her Bandra-based MMA Matrix Gym has shared a glimpse of her strenuous boxing session on Twitter and it will surely give fans major fitness goals.

Earlier today, i.e. March 4, 2021, MMA Matrix Gym's Twitter handle posted a short video clip from Krishna's boxing session with coach Alan Fernandes. In the video, she could be seen sporting a black bralette with black yoga tights and a pair of boxing gloves as she took on the boxing dummy with a bunch of powerful punches. Sharing the video on the micro-blogging platform, MMA Matrix Gym wrote, "Punch hard or go home #KrishnaShroff training at @MmaMatrix with Super a coach @alanthebull #MMA #BoxingLife #PUNCH".

Check out Krishna Shroff's video below:

Meanwhile, Krishna was recently spotted with brother Tiger Shroff and his girlfriend Disha Patani to celebrate the WAR actor's birthday. Tiger rang into his 31st birthday yesterday, i.e. March 2, and the actor celebrated his birthday with a bang in Mumbai. Along with Krishna and Disha, his birthday bash was attended by mother Ayesha Shroff and celebrity designer Ana Singh. Soon, pictures from their dinner outing were also quick to surface on social media. In the photos, Krishna could be seen rocking an all-black ensemble while Disha sported a red velvet crop top with black denim pants.

Take a look:

