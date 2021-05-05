Krishna Shroff Enjoys 'lockdown Cuddles' With Her Four-legged Companion; See Pic

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to share a post that is truly unmissable. In the picture, Krishna can be seen adorably cuddling with her four-legged companion Snug. Shroff, who is chilling with Snug on the couch, can be seen donning a grey top along with hot pink leggings. Along with the post, Krishna wrote, “lockdown cuddles with this ‘teddy bear emoji”. Take a look at Krishna Shroff's Instagram post below.

Krishna Shroff often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, reels and many more with her fans giving them a glimpse of her personal as well as professional life. Earlier, Krishna shared a picture of her soaking in the sun. Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna Shroff posted a bikini photo of her which is unmissable. In the picture, Krishna can be seen soaking up the sun as she lies on a mat on her balcony. "Sun's out," she posted with a hashtag "#Lockdown2021" and a "Stay at Home" sticker. Take a look at the post below.

Krishna also shared a photo from her trip to the Maldives with her fans. Krishna can be seen in the photos wearing a red and black bikini while taking an outdoor shower. While in the shower, she flaunted her svelte figure and various tattoos. She opted for a no-makeup look, with her hair left loose. She captioned the photo "Zen" with a peace and plant emoticon and shared it with her 800k followers. Check out her post below.

Krishna is a fitness freak who posts about her workout routine on social media. Aside from that, she recently released her own app. Her fans can connect with her and view her exclusive posts via this app. She even requested that her fans show her some love by downloading the app. She made the announcement on her Instagram story, which was later shared by both mama Ayesha and papa Jackie Shroff. They backed their daughter and expressed their pride in her work. Ayesha wrote while sharing the video, "I am so proud of you, my sweet little baby girl!! Making your own path with courage and dignity ". Take a look.

Image Source: Krishna Shroff Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.