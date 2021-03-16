Krishna Shroff Enjoys Outdoor Shower In Maldives; Defines The Feeling In One Word

On March 15, 2021, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff took to her official Instagram handle and shared a pair of stunning pictures from her Maldives vacay. The star kid jetted off to the Maldives a couple of days ago and has treated her fans with yet another pair of bikini pictures where she can be seen enjoying an outdoor shower. The place tagged in the picture is Baglioni Resort Maldives. She simply captioned it as, “Zen”, with a string of emoticons.

Krishna Shroff enjoys outdoor shower

In the pictures, Krishna can be seen sporting a red and black bikini. She flaunted her svelte body and various tattoos on her body while posing in various angles in the shower. She went for a no-makeup look and her hair is kept loose. As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her friends and fans rushed to drop positive comments and fire emoticons.

Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, too dropped fire and praising hands emoticons. A fan commented, “You stole my heart” with red hearts and fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Kishu, I can’t resist your hotness” with a string of emojis. A netizen commented, “overload hotness”, while another one wrote, “Smashing @kishushroff”. A user wrote, “Haaye garmi”.

Krishna Shroff is an active Instagram user as she is constantly treating her fans and followers with snaps from her vacay to the island. On the same day, she shared yet another series of pictures and videos, where she can be seen swimming in the blue ocean enjoying the coral reefs and the serene beauty. It is the same place tagged in the picture and, as for the caption, she simply dropped a mermaid’s emoticon. She donned a halter neck pink and black bikini and her hair is kept open.

Many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Disha dropped fire emojis, while Ayesha Shroff, simply commented, “Wowwwwwww” with several red hearts. Disha’s sister, Khushboo commented, “Ohhh eternity”. Elena Fernandes called her, “Real-life mermaid” with a red heart. A fan wrote, “Lookin like AquaGirl” with a praising hands emoji and a red heart. Another one wrote, “Mermaid Kishu” with several kissing face and heart-eyed face emojis.

Image Source: Krishna Shroff's Instagram

