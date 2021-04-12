Krishna Shroff Enjoys Time With Father Jackie Shroff In The Pool

Actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff, who is often seen sharing her fitness routine on social media, recently shared a few pictures from her trip to the Maldives. She posted a video of her in a pool with her father Jackie Shroff. Check it out.

Krishna Shroff enjoys pool day with father Jackie Shroff

Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram story to share a video with her father Jackie Shroff. In the video, she posed for the camera while Jackie held her shoulder for support in the pool. Krishna wore a white bikini while her father wore black shorts, a blue bandana and black sunglasses. He made a peace sign with his fingers while posing for the video. Krishna clubbed the video with Bob Marley and the Wailer's song One Love/People Get Ready with the video.

A sneak peek into Krishna Shroff's Instagram

Krishna shared a series of photos and videos with her brother Tiger during their MMA practice together. She picked him up on her shoulder in the first picture. She also shared a BTS video of almost dropping him down. In the third video, Krishna is seen defending herself from Tiger's kick. She wrote, "He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up." She shared a few pictures of herself from her vacation in the Maldives. She was seen taking a shower before her dive at her resort. She also shared a few videos as she dived into the ocean. She experienced the rich marine life under the ocean in the Maldives. Here are some of Krishna Shroff's photos and videos from her social media.

A week before leaving for the Maldives, she also gave a hint to her fans on social media. She asked them to guess which island is she going to the next weekend. Krishna wore a black and red bikini suit and flaunted her tattoos. She also posed with a few weights at her gym. Krishna wore a black bandeau top with a pair of maroon leggings and braided the left side of her hair. She wrote, "It’s not arrogance, ego, or pride. It’s self-assurance. Know who you are and show up in every single moment like you’re meant to be there."

Promo Image Source: Jackie Shroff/ Krishna Shroff's Instagram