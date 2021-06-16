Krishna Shroff Is Happiest When She Is By The Pool; Fans Agree; Watch Video

On June 1, 2021, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to Instagram and posted a video of herself as she was sitting by a swimming pool. She said that she was the happiest when she was there. The Instagram reel was also much appreciated by her fans who said that she looked breathtaking by the pool. Renil Abraham, Hritu Zee, and Clince even went on to comment on her post and showered her with compliments. A few fans even went on to say that Krishna was one of the fittest people that they had ever seen. Much like her brother, Krishna Shroff is also a fitness enthusiast. Catch Krishna Shroff's latest Instagram post right here:

Krishna Shroff's Instagram post

The Student of the Year 2 actor's sister Krishna Shroff recently posted an Instagram Reel where she was seen sitting by the pool in a floral-patterned dress. She paired her reel with the song Dive Too Deep by Deanz. On countless occasions, Krishna has shown her delight while being close to water. She captioned the post "Happiest right here. 🌻🍃" On June 12, 2021, she posted a picture of herself in a pool and captioned the photo "Happy weekend, y’all," reiterating her love for being close to water. Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast and is the founder of MMA Matrix Fitness Center, and Matrix Fight Night, which she owns with her brother Tiger Shroff.

Reaction to Krishna Shroff's Instagram post

Renil Abraham who happens to be a host and anchor commented on Krishna Shroff's post by dropping a few fire emojis. Meanwhile, musician Hritu Zee dropped a few heart-eye emojis to show her admiration for the entrepreneur. Happiness Coach Clince who happens to be a motivational speaker commented on her post saying "May you always have everything you deserve and desire in life @kishushroff ❤️🔥"

Many of her fans commented saying that she was the most beautiful woman. Some even said that she was the fittest person in the industry. Most of the fans, and followers who commented on the post dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

