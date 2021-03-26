Krishna Shroff Launches Own App, Ayesha & Jackie Shroff Say 'Proud Of You'

Actor Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff recently launched her app for her fans. On March 25, Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram Stories and shared a promo video, introducing her app. Announcing her own app, she said that now her fans can connect to her directly. Krishna Shroff also added that using her app will give access to her exclusive posts and urged her fans to join the app and show her some love. The celeb has added the link to her app in her Instagram bio.

Krishna Shroff launches her app

The star's mother Ayesha Shroff also took to her Instagram handle to promote her app. Sharing the official launch video, Ayesha Shroff said, "Soooooo proud of you my little baby girl!!". She further added, "Forging your own path with strength and dignity". Ayesha Shroff also urged, "guys check out Kishu’s app!! The link is in her bio!!" and went on to tag Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Krishna Shroff's father Jackie Shroff also promoted his daughter's app. He took to his Instagram handle and reposted his wife, Ayesha Shroff's Instagram post. Krishna Shroff was quick to respond to her parents' Instagram post for her. She commented, "Aww, daddyyy. ðŸ¥° Love you lots" on Jackie Shroff's post. On the other hand, she wrote, "Thank you, my beautiful mama! Tiger and I are so lucky to have you and dad", thanking her mother.

Krishna Shroff's thank you note for Ayesha Shroff

Krishna Shroff thanks Jackie Shroff

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Krishna Shroff went gaga over the announcement. One of the users wrote, "Got your mom’s approval n blessing. Nothing could stop you. Keep going", while another added, "congratulations mam!!!". A fan commented on Jackie's Instagram post, "Congratulations Jackie sir and wishes to the fam! Wishing her success through the journey!". Another fan comment read as "Wow congratulations kishushroff mam masshalaah soooooo proud of you shroff family".

Image credits - Jackie Shroff's Instagram comment section

Promo Image Source - Krishna Shroff's Instagram

