Krishna Shroff 'lifts' Tiger Shroff In Gym, Latter Shows Off Ripped Biceps | Watch

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, in a recent Instagram post that on March 24, 2021, lifted him up on her shoulders while he sat on her flexing his muscles. She also provided a behind-the-scenes look at how the photograph was created. As part of her caption, she wrote that her brother always had her back and she would always hoist him up. She further wrote, “Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff”. The pictures and videos show the siblings working out together in the gym.

Tiger was seen sitting in the first photo as Krishna lifted him up on her shoulders. The second video was a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her shrieking as he nearly fell over. He was seen nailing a kick above her head as she leaned backward in the third clip. The brother-sister duo is in gym clothes with Tiger Shroff wearing a pair of black sweatpants with a bright blue tank top and Krishna Shroff wearing a high-waisted pair of leggings with a black collared crop-top with her hair in a high bun.

Krishna Shroff and Tiger co-own an MMA training facility called MMA Matrix, where the photos and videos that were posted earlier were taken. Krishna Shroff, like Tiger, is a fitness fanatic, if her Instagram posts are anything to go by. She continues to share videos and photos from her gym sessions in order to motivate her fans to stay in shape. Krishna has stated in some of her posts that "consistency is the key" and that she observes her workout routine religiously.

In an interview with PinkVilla, Krishna Shroff opened up and spoke about the bond that she shared with her brother Tiger Shroff. In the interview, she said that the two were thick as thieves and were each other's support systems. She also said that there was no one she trusted more in the world than her brother, nor there was anyone she loved more than him. She said that they were each other's biggest critics but they were each others’ support systems too.

Source: Krishna Shroff Instagram