Krishna Shroff Looks Breathtaking In Black; Mommy Ayesha Drops A Comment

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff is an avid social media user and her Instagram feed is all things fitness, travel and lifestyle. On Tuesday, June 29, Krishna took to her social media handles to share a few pictures of herself looking stunning in an all-black outfit. She also hinted at a debut music video in the caption.

Krishna Shroff looks breathtaking in black

Taking to Instagram, Krishna wrote, "Not your babe." and went on to tag the record label Big Bang Music in the caption followed by "#KinniKinniVaari" and "#KKV". The caption hints at a possible collaboration with Rashi Sood, Upside Down and ICONYK for the music video of their latest Punjabi track Kinni Kinni Vaari. In the pictures shared, Krishna is seen wearing a black bralette with and matching black pants and is posing for the camera in different ways showing off her toned physique. In the last picture shared, Krishna can be seen donning a black blazer on top of her outfit and sitting on a desk writing something.

Netizens find Krishna Shroff's latest photo LIT

As soon as Krishna Shroff's photos were up online, netizens were quick to comment on the same and shared that she looked LIT through fire emojis. Krishna's parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff also commented on their daughter's pictures. While Jackie chose to drop some fire emojis in the comments, mommy Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Wowwww puds" followed by a ton of heart and fire emojis.

Disha Patani's sister Khusbhoo and Big Bang Music also dropped some fire emojis on the comment section of the post. Krishna's followers were also all praises for the starlet and complimented her on her looks and outfit. One user wrote, "You look so beautiful & pretty in black" another called her "hot stuff." Take a look.

A look into Krishna Shroff's Instagram

Unlike her brother, Tiger Shroff who continues to make his name in Bollywood, Krishna has no plans of entering the world of showbiz and has always been vocal about the same. She runs the MMA Matrix which is an MMA training centre in Mumbai which she launched in 2018. Krishna was recently featured in the cover pic for the June edition of Downtown Mirror, India magazine in which she talked about how she carved her own way towards success. Krishna had taken to Instagram to share the cover pic with her fans in which she is seen flaunting her physique in a red and black bikini number.

