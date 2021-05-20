Krishna Shroff Reacts To Paparazzi's Shakespeare Quote As Caption For Her Video

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs on May 20, 2021. She was seen sporting an athleisure look as she walked towards the entrance of the airport. The former athlete wore a fitted black top, a pair of brown leggings and had a black jumper tied around her waist. She completed the look with a pair of brown sports shoes. The outfit showed off the athlete's toned physique.

When the videographer, Viral Bhayani, posted the video of Krishna walking near the airport, they quoted William Shakespeare that managed to win Krishna's attention. "Our bodies are our gardens – our wills are our gardeners. - William Shakespeare. #krishnashroff sure knows that.", they wrote. Krishna responded writing, "Love that caption".

Krishna Shroff thanks paparazzi member for dedicating Shakespeare's lines to her

The paparazzi member also wrote about Krishna Shroff's fitness motivation in the caption. "When an Instagram user asked Krishna how she manages to maintain her enviable figure, she replied, “Being a fat kid for 15 years of my life is definitely motivation enough to keep at it now that I have made it this far.”, they wrote.

Krishna Shroff has used her platform for motivating her peers towards fitness. On her Instagram feed, she shares many exercises and tips with her followers to lead a fit life. She has even founded a gym, called MMA Matrix Fitness Centre, with her brother Tiger Shroff.

A look into Krishna Shroff's Instagram

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share how much she missed working out at the MMA Matrix Fitness Centre. She gave a glimpse into the interiors of the gym that was loaded with equipment. In the video, Krishna was seen lifting heavy weights and performing exercises including squats.

On March 8, 2021, she posted a picture of herself at her gym and gave some words of encouragement to her fans to continue to stay fit. "It’s not arrogance, ego, or pride. It’s self-assurance. Know who you are and show up in every single moment like you’re meant to be there.", she wrote. In the image, she wore a strapless sports bra and a pair of brown leggings as she reached out to grab a pair of dumbbells.

Image: Krishna Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.