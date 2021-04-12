Krishna Shroff Responds To Troll Who Shamed Her For Bikini Pictures & Called 'bekar'

Krishna Shroff, Jackie Shroff's daughter, on Monday took to her Instagram handle to shut down a troll who called her 'bekar (jobless)' in comparison to her brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna shared a few pictures and captioned them as 'Wild Child'.

The troll dropped a comment on her post and wrote, "Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utne hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya [Translation: Madam, you are as worthless as your brother is amazing. Do you have no shame? Don't your parents see your pictures]?" [sic]

Responding to this, Krishna said, "Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you." She added, "Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks." [sic]

Meanwhile, Disha Patani, Khushboo Patani, Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Jackie Shroff wrote, "Health above all keep rocking Gym Swim Pranyam" to which Krishna replied, "Always, daddy-o! Ultimate weekend." [sic]

Krishna Shroff recently launched her app for her fans. On March 25, Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram Stories and shared a promo video, introducing her app. Announcing her own app, she said that now her fans can connect to her directly. Krishna Shroff also added that using her app will give access to her exclusive posts and urged her fans to join the app and show her some love.

The star's mother Ayesha Shroff also took to her Instagram handle to promote her app. Sharing the official launch video, Ayesha Shroff said, "Soooooo proud of you my little baby girl!!". She further added, "Forging your own path with strength and dignity". Ayesha Shroff also urged, "guys check out Kishu’s app!! The link is in her bio!!" and went on to tag Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.