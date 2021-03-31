Krishna Shroff Reveals Her 'absolute Fav Workout Buddy’ And It's Not Brother Tiger Shroff

While siblings Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff do not miss out on any opportunities to shell out major fitness goals as they often hit the gym together, her beloved brother is not Krishna's "absolute fav workout buddy". On Tuesday, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post an adorable selfie of herself with her mother from their workout session and revealed that Ayesha Shroff is her 'absolute favourite' when it comes to being her workout buddy. Recently, Krishna had also made headlines after she shared a picture of herself lifting her brother while working out at the MMA Matrix Gym in Bandra, Mumbai.

Mom Ayesha Shroff is Krishna Shroff's favourite workout buddy

Just like the Baaghi 3 actor, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is also a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram handle is proof. With her workout videos and photos, the beloved daughter of Jackie Shroff also inspires others to focus on their fitness and grind harder at the gym. While she and Tiger are often spotted working out at their Bandra-based gym together, the former decided to train with none other than her 'favourite workout buddy' today, i.e. mother Ayesha Shroff.

Earlier today, Krishna took to her Instagram Stories to give fans major mother-daughter workout goals by sharing a cute selfie with Ayesha. In the photograph posted by her, while Jackie Shroff's beloved wife flashed her beaming smile at the camera, their daughter posed for the camera sporting a pout face. Along with the lovely selfie, Krishna captioned her post writing, "My absolute fav workout buddy".

Check out Ayesha Shroff's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, although Krishna Shroff's fitness is inspirational to hundreds and thousands of her fans, she recently took netizens by surprise as she showed off her strength by lifting her hunky brother. Almost a week ago, she gave fans a sneak-peek into her and Tiger's workout session at the gym and decided to lift the Heropanti star on her shoulders. Along with sharing glimpses of their strenuous training session, Krishna penned a sweet note for her elder brother. The caption of her IG post read: "He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff."

Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Krishna Shroff Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.