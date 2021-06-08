Krishna Shroff Shares Rare Pic Of Tiger Shroff From Childhood; Calls It 'Mood'

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff, on Monday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a quirky picture with her Insta fam. Interestingly, the picture that Krishna shared featured a childhood picture of her actor-brother Tiger Shroff. In the blur photo, little Tiger can be seen looking at the camera for the click. Without giving any context of the snap, Krishna wrote a one-word caption, which read, "Mood". She also tagged her brother Tiger's Instagram account.

Krishna Shroff's shows a glimpse of her "Mood":

Though the War actor has not responded to the above story of Krishna, the Shroff siblings' fun banter on social media often manages to grab the attention of netizens. Interestingly, in March 2021, Krishna treated fans to a multiple-media post, featuring one snap and two videos. In the first picture, Tiger can be seen seated on her shoulders while in the video, she can be seen walking with Tiger on her shoulder. Interestingly, in the third picture, Krishna saves herself from Tiger's high kick. Writing a funny caption to her post, Shroff asserted, "He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS".

On the professional front, Krishna launched her own Mixed Martial Arts training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Meanwhile, Tiger is busy in the preps of his multiple upcoming releases. The actor, who was last seen in the third instalment of his action-drama film series Baaghi, will soon fly to Russia along with his team to resume the shoot of the sequel of his debut film Heropanti, reported Pinkvilla.

In a brief report, the outlet informed that the team is planning to shoot major action sequences and a song in Moscow and St Petersburg. The report also added that the team is in talks with multiple stunt designers to plan the larger than life action sequences, one of them being Martin Ivano - who is known for his work in Skyfall (2012), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and The Bourne Supremacy (2004). More details about the film's release and the supporting cast are still under the wraps.

