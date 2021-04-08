Krishna Shroff Spends Lockdown 2021 While Soaking In The Sun; Shares Picture

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff recently took to her Instagram to share a sizzling bikini picture. In the picture, Krishna can be seen lying down on a mat on her balcony while soaking up in the sun. She added a hashtag "#Lockdown2021" with a "Stay at Home" sticker and wrote, "Sun's out". Take a look at the picture below.

Krishna Shroff shares a picture of herself soaking up in the sun

(Image Courtesy: Krishna Shroff's Instagram)

Earlier, Krishna treated her fans with a picture from her trip to the Maldives. In the pictures, Krishna can be seen sporting a red and black bikini while taking an outdoor shower. She flaunted her svelte body and various tattoos while in the shower. She went for a no-makeup look and her hair is kept loose. While sharing the picture with her 800k followers, she wrote in the caption, "Zen" with peace and plant emoticon. Check out her post below.

Almost a week ago, Krishna gave fans a sneak peek into her and Tiger's workout session at the gym and decided to lift the Heropanti star on her shoulders. Along with sharing glimpses of their strenuous training session, Krishna penned a sweet note for her elder brother. The caption of her IG post read: "He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff."

Krishna Shroff on work front

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast who shares her workout routine on social media. Apart from this, she recently launched her own app. Through this app, her fans can connect to her and can get access to her exclusive posts. She even asked her fans to show her some love and download the app. She took to her Instagram story to make the announcement which was later shared by both mama Ayesha and papa Jackie Shroff. They supported their daughter and said that they are proud of her work. While sharing the video, Ayesha wrote, "Soooooo proud of you my little baby girl!! Forging your own path with strength and dignity". Check it out.

Promo Image Source: Krishna Shroff's Instagram

