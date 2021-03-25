Krishna Shroff Urges Fans To Eat Carbs As She Shows Off Her Washboard Abs: See Pic

It is quite apparent from Krishna Shroff's Instagram that she is a fitness freak. Krishna Shroff's photos of her fitness are quite popular on Instagram. The 27-year-old is often seen showing off her toned body and washboard abs on social media. She also recently shared a story on her social media handle and asked her followers to eat carbs.

Krishna Shroff urges followers to eat carbs

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and the sister of actor Tiger Shroff. She shared a picture of her toned body on her Instagram story. While sharing the story, she wrote, "Eat your damn Carbs, ladies".

The 27-year-old often shares her workout routine with fans and followers. She is also trained in MMA that is a mixed martial arts and co-owns an MMA training facility called MMA Matrix with her brother Tiger Shroff.

Krishna Shroff's photos from her Maldives vacation

Krishna Shroff was seen vacationing in the Maldives a few days back. She shared the photos of her vacation on her Instagram. The 27-year-old left her fans and followers in awe as she posed for the camera in a pink and black bikini with Maldives' blue beaches in the background. She also shared videos of her diving and swimming underwater in the ocean. Her brother Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also left a comment on her post.

Krishna Shroff lifts brother Tiger Shroff on her shoulders

Krishna Shroff recently posted a picture with her brother Tiger Shroff on her Instagram. In the photo, Krishna can be seen picking up Tiger on her shoulders. Along with the photo, she also shared videos showing the BTS of the photo. In the video, she can be seen shrieking as Tiger almost falls from her shoulders. And in the third video, Tiger is seen throwing a kick at Krishna while she dodges it skillfully. While sharing the photos and videos, Krishna wrote in her caption about her brother that "He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up".

Source: Krishna Shroff's Instagram

