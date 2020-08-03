Krishna Shroff & Boyfriend Eban Bring 'the Heat' During Their Getaway In Mudgee; See Pics

Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Eban Hyams planned a trip with her to the countryside on Saturday and gave a sneak peek into their getaway through Instagram with pictures. The couple shared a few pictures and videos from Mudgee, a town northwest of Sydney in New South Wales, on their Instagram story session.

In one of the photos, Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams can be seen posing for the camera with a beautiful view in the backdrop. Eban captioned one of the photos as, "We bringing the heat during the winter." Scroll down to take a look at Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' pictures.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams 'Chilling' in Australia

READ | Krishna Shroff's Beau Eban Hyams Travels From Mumbai To Sydney Amid Lockdown; Here's How

READ | Krishna Shroff's Boyfriend Eban Hyams Kisses Her, Says "blessed To Have You In My Life"

On the other side, Krishna Shroff also uploaded a few videos on her Instagram story. In the first video, she was seen walking hand-in-hand with her beau. Meanwhile, in the second video, the couple shared a kiss. The third and fourth story of Krishna featured Eban Hyams, who was seen pouring wine in a glass. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption, which read, "With my sunshine on a sunny day (sic)".

READ | Krishna Shroff Shares Adorable Romantic Pictures With Boyfriend Eban Hyams: See Here

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams

Krishna, who was living in Mumbai, recently flew to Sydney, Australia with her boyfriend. Krishna Shroff has often grabbed the attention of netizens as she shared numerous adorable pictures with Eban. Earlier in July, she shared a throwback picture of them. In the photo, Krishna looked stunning while sporting a black bikini. Adding a caption to her photo, she wrote, "Beach, please".

READ | Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff And Eban Hyams Enjoy Romantic Time In Mizoram

Interestingly, not only on social media but Krishna Shroff has also often showered love on her beau during media interactions. In July, sharing her experience of stay in Sydney, Krishna said that moving out is easier there as their population and cases are fewer compared to India. Krishna also mentioned that she can express her love for fitness more freely there as along with gyms there are numerous outdoor places to workout. Stating her most favourite yet hardest workout, running in the sand dunes, she said that it can be a reality check for individuals who feel they are fit. Adding more about the reaction of her parents when she informed about her travel to Sydney, Krishna said that Ayesha was chilled out while Jackie was the typical worried dad.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.