Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's 'Holi' Celebrations With Family & Friends; Watch

Actor Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been winning hearts with the cute PDA on social media. From cooking together in quarantine to moving together right after the lockdown lifted, they have been sending across some serious couple goals. Pulkit Samrat recently took to Instagram to share a cute video of his family, celebrating Holi together. Unlike every year, the celebrities chose to celebrate Holi at home, amid the ongoing Pandemic. Check out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram video below.

Pulkit Samrat shares Holi Special video on Instagram

The video Pulkit Samrat shared on his Instagram started with his friend applying colour to Pulkit and Kriti. The video also included some goofy pictures of the couple, along with some of their close friends and family members. Along with the video, Pulkit Samrat wrote in the caption, "Happy Holi"(sic), extending his wishes to his followers on Instagram. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were dressed in casual white ensembles, on the occasion of Holi. Kriti chose a white t-shirt and brown joggers while Pulkit chose a white t-shirt and a grey pair of joggers.

Pulkit and Kriti's fans on Instagram left adorable comments for their favourite couple, in the comment section. An Instagram user commented, "Happy Holi to the best couple in the world"(sic), while another user left a comment, "Stay fit and enjoy yourself with your family". Several other of his fans sent him cute emojis in the comment section while many of their fans praised them as a couple, calling them 'goals'.

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat was recently seen in a Tamil movie Kaadan, directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film stars Rana Daggutbatti, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu as Aranya and in Hindi as Hathi Mere Saathi. Meanwhile, actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen in an upcoming Tamil language movie Vaan, directed by RA Karthik. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role along with Priyadarshan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. She will also be seen in an upcoming Hindi film 14 Phere.

Image Source: Pulkit Samraat/Instagram

