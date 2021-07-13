Kriti Kharbanda And Vikrant Massey Reveal Why They Choose Their Upcoming Film '14 Phere'

After the success of Haseen Dilruba, Vikrant Massey is all set to star in the upcoming Zee5 original film 14 Phere. He will star opposite Kriti Kharbanda, who last appeared in the Zee5 film Taish. The makers of the film dropped its official trailer on July 12, 2021. The trailer introduced the dramatic love story of leads Sanjay (Vikrant Massey) and Aditi (Kriti Kharbanda), which is also filled with comedy. The actors recently expressed their excitement regarding the film and revealed the reason behind choosing the script.

Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey's take on 14 Phere

Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey recent unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film 14 Phere. The actors also expressed their excitement for the film during a chat with ANI. Kriti Kharbanda revealed how she connected with her role Aditi in the film and said, "Halfway through reading the script I felt a range of emotions. I was so invested in Aditi and Sanjay and couldn't wait to know (what) could happen next.". She continued and said, "The intrigue I felt, reassured me that it was a kicka** script and would make for (a) super entertaining movie! It's not just another wedding film, that's for sure and I can't wait for the audiences to witness the magic that is 14 Phere! It will be the epitome of perfect naach, gaana. and 2x the drama". On the other hand, Vikrant Massey said how the film has all the elements of an Indian wedding and said, "elements of an Indian Shaadi- emotion, drama, romance, song and dance, comedy, family values and at the core of it- a couple madly in love".

14 Phere trailer

The creators and stars of the film revealed its trailer on July 12, 2021. Vikrant Massey also took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of the film. His caption read, "14 Phere #2xDrama2xDhamaal, ye #14Phere shaadi hogi kamaal. You are invited to witness the ultimate craziness unfold - 23rd July, on #ZEE5. Save the date!". The trailer saw how Sanjay and Aditi, two opposite characters, fall in love during their college. They later plot a plan to get married with the blessings of their families, who are against love marriage. The film also has Gauhar Khan and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles. The film will release on July 23, 2021, on Zee5.

