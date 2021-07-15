Kriti Kharbanda Asks To Marry Off Vikrant Massey To Devanshu Singh In '14 Phere' BTS Video

Housefull 4 actor Kriti Kharbanda is all set to be seen in Devanshu Singh's family entertainer 14 Phere opposite Mirzapur star Vikrant Massey. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share hilarious BTS clips showing her reel life partner having the greatest chemistry with the director of the movie. Kriti also asked to get the duo married to each other in the video. Take a look!

14 Phere BTS video

Gearing up for a digital release on July 23 on ZEE5, the cast and crew of the forthcoming movie have been sharing tidbits from the movie on social media with their fans. Recently, the 30-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a hilarious BTS clip from the sets of the movie featuring co-star Vikrant Massey and young director Devanshu Singh. The two-minute long video showed Massey's friendship with Singh and Kriti complaining about the duo ganging up on her throughout the filming.

In the video compilation, the 34-year-old actor can be seen hugging and planting and a kiss on Singh's cheek. Meanwhile, Kriti can be heard playfully complaining about the director's bias towards Massey and plotting to get the duo away from each other by the end of the filming. At one point in the video, Kriti complains about the duo sending her off to her van while they have fun playing Cricket together. She wrote in her caption, '#patipatniaurwoh 🙊🙊 #14phere. Yeh @vikrantmassey aur @deva_stating na, I tell you! Bas shaadi karwa do in dono ki! Uufff! 😝 thoda #bts fun aapke liye 🕺

Netizens' reaction to Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post

Netizens appeared to have enjoyed the BTS clip from the forthcoming family entertainer. Many flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis while some took notice of the adorable moments of the actor-director duo in the video. A few netizens also laughed along with Kriti and on her playful banter with her co-workers.

Pic Credit: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

More on 14 Phere

The social-comedy drama movie is directed by Devanshu Singh, best known for his work in Tamaash, and Chintu Ka Birthday. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing Sanjay Lal Singh while Kriti Kharbanda will portray the role of Aditi. While sharing the poster of the movie, Singh described the movie as 'Shaadi do logon ke beech nahi, do pariwaron mein hoti hai'. It is slated for release on July 23 on ZEE5.

IMAGE- KRITI KHARBANDA, VIKRANT MASSEY & DEVANSHU SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.