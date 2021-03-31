Kriti Kharbanda Backs Nutritionist Who Said 'eating Two Burgers Is Healthier'; View Post

Indian actor Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram to share a story where she sided with a nutritionist who said 'eating two burgers is healthier'. The actor shared a post by a verified Instagram account, 8facts by 9gag. The post read, 'Eating two burgers is healthier than eating one burger with a side of fries, according to a nutritionist in Minneapolis, Minnesota'.

'Eating two burgers is healthier' says Kriti

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor, in her story, wrote 'Hi. It's nutritionist recommended. Ok bye'. In the caption of the post, 8fact revealed how two burgers are healthier. It read 'Because you’d be quadrupling your protein compared to the potato side, which keeps you full for longer and could reduce your overall calorie intake for the rest of the day.'

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram game

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram shows the actor's love for both burgers and fitness. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the Houseful 4 actor posted a picture with beau Pulkit Samrat. The couple was seen eating burgers in the picture. The caption read, 'Let’s be bhukkad’s together, always n forever ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸.'

Fans and followers of the couple reacted to Kriti Kharbanda's photo. Actor Pulkit Samrat himself wrote that he has got an undying appetite for Kriti. Celebrities including filmmaker Devanshu Singh, architect Saket Sethi, and digital creator Shravan Shah also commented on the couple's picture.

Kriti Kharbanda's fitness regime

The Guest Iin London actor more often posts videos of her working out in the gym. She recently posted a reel video where she is exercising as per her trainer's instructions. The caption of the reel video read, 'This ain’t gonna be easy, but she sure makes it fun! @yasminkarachiwala ðŸ‘ŠðŸ» #roadtorecovery #workout #letsdothis P.s. don’t fall for my expressions. I’m actually having a good time ðŸ˜'. Kriti Kharbanda's fitness enthusiasm clearly shows that the actor is a fitness freak.

More Kriti Kharbanda trivia

Kriti Kharbanda is an Indian film actor who is known for her works in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. The actor made her debut with Telugu film Boni in 2009 and has worked in several movies since then. Kriti Kharbanda's Bollywood movies include Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Houseful 4, Guest Iin London, and Pagalpanti.

Promo Image Source: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

