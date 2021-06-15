Kriti Kharbanda "can't Wait" For 'Fukrey 3' As The Original Film Clocks In 8 Years

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story about the upcoming, Fukrey 3. The comedy film, Fukrey starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda and others, released on June 14, 2013. The film clocked in 8 years yesterday.

For the special occasion, several people involved with the film uploaded social media posts to commemorate the day. Although Kriti Kharbanda has not been a part of the Fukrey movies yet, the actress still shared a celebratory story for 8 years of Fukrey. This is probably also because, Kharbanda's boyfriend, Pulkit Samrat, was one of the lead actors in the film.

Kriti and Pulkit have been in a relationship since 2019, and have starred in several movies together. In her latest Instagram story celebrating 8 years of Fukrey, the actress also wrote about how she "can't wait" for Fukrey 3. Ever since the film went to floors in March, there hasn't been a Fukrey 3 update. Take a look at the story below -

More about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's relationship

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been in a relationship since 2019. The two have starred together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. Samrat recently shared a post on his Instagram handle praising his girlfriend as she completed 12 years in the industry. Kriti, upon reading the heartfelt caption, responded with an "I love u" in the comments section. He wrote:

"I am grateful for a lot of things in life, and one of them is getting to know @kriti.kharbanda Her journey as an actor is an inspiration, but even more so, her journey as a person is remarkable. Right from the time I got to know her as a co-star to where we are today, she has been an absolute joy to be with. Her way of looking at life has taught me new perspectives. There is so much beneath all that glamour and all the jazz. A compassionate human who finds joy in the littlest of things. A pragmatic head who knows how to adult while still keeping the inner child alive. It has been an absolute privilege getting to know you KK. Congratulations on your 12 years in the industry and here's to several more of such 12 to come! "

