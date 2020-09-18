Kriti Kharbanda Gets A New Hairdo With Proper Protection; Loves The End Result

Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently took to Instagram to show her fans the new haircut that she got. In the picture posted, she could be seen at a salon with a proper protective gear while a hairstylist was setting her hair for the final look. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they have been adoring her new look as well.

Kriti Kharbanda’s new look

Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently uploaded a picture on social media, showing off her freshly done hairdo. In the picture posted, she can be seen posing for a selfie while her hairstylist, Rohan Jagtap, stands right behind her with a wide smile across his face, hidden by the mask. He is seen wearing a set of gloves and white overalls, following the precautionary health guidelines laid down by the government.

Kriti Kharbanda is spotted wearing a blue mask with white overalls as she sits in the salon patiently. She also seems delighted about her new look. The haircut includes light fringes.

In the caption for the post, Kriti Kharbanda has thanked the hairstylist for her new look. She has also mentioned how much she loves it while also cheering in excitement. She has also added a few ‘dancing’ emoticons to express how elated she is about her new look. Have a look at the picture on Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Kriti Kharbanda’s fans have mentioned how much they like her new look. They have complimented her and have also left a bunch of emoticons to express better. One of her fans has also wished her success and good fortune while expressing how much they admire her. Have a look at a few comments here.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda will be seen playing a pivotal role in the mystery-thriller Chehre. The film is being directed by Rumi Jaffrey and also stars actors like Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film was expected to hit theatres in 2020 but has now been pushed due to the ongoing pandemic.

