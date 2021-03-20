Kriti Kharbanda Gives Fans 'aaj Ki Taazaa Khabar' In Latest Insta Story

Kriti Kharbanda is quite active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans and followers. Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram recently featured a story uploaded by the actress giving her fans and followers ' Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar'. Take a look at Kriti's post here.

Kriti Kharbanda gives fans 'Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar'

The Housefull 4 actress is quite popular on social media, enjoying a following of over 6 million. The actress recently shared a story where she can be seen getting mehendi applied to her hands. She has kept a newspaper underneath her hand to avoid getting any mehendi stains on her outfit. Playing on this fact, she added the caption of 'Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar' to go with the picture shared.

Kriti Kharbanda promotes beau Pulkit Samrat's upcoming movie

Kriti Kharbanda's photos often feature beau Pulkit Samrat. The duo has been dating since they first met on the sets of Veerey Ki Wedding. The pair has also shared the screen in the movie Pagalpanti and Taish. Kriti recently took to her Instagram to promote Pulkit Samrat's upcoming movie Haathi Mere Sathi. The actress shared the trailer of the movie and asked the fans to watch the movie. Haathi Mere Sathi will be releasing on 26th March and also features Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pigaonkar in lead roles.

A quick look at Kriti Kharbanda's movies

Kriti Kharbanda started her acting career with the Telugu film Boni opposite Sumanth. The movie received negative reviews but Kriti was praised for her acting. The actress was next seen in the Kannada movie Googly which was a hit and resulted in the rise of Kriti's popularity. Kharbanda received the Critics' Best Actress Award at the 4th South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the movie Super Ranga and was received a Filmfare nomination for Best Actress. She made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's Raaz Reboot alongside Emraan Hashmi. She then went on to star in Bollywood movies like comedy-drama Guest iin London, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Veerey Ki Wedding, Housefull 4 and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

The actress was most recently seen in the 2020 thriller drama film Taish. The movie also features Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. She will be next seen in Tamil film Vaan opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The actress is also all set to star opposite Vikrant Massey in the upcoming movie 14 Phere.

