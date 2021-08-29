Kriti Kharbanda Poses With Joey's Hugsy In Monika's Kitchen, Netizens React

After her most recent role in 14 Phere, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a picture that made FRIENDS fans ecstatic. She can be seen in the picture with hugsy, Joey Tribbiani's soft toy, as she stands in Monica Geller’s kitchen from the much-loved sitcom. The actor is well-known for her Kannada and Telugu films.

Kriti Kharbanda in Monica Geller’s kitchen with hugsy

Kriti Kharbanda posted a picture on Instagram of herself walking around in Monica Geller’s kitchen. In the picture Joey Tribbiani's adorable soft toy, hugsy can be spotted on the chair. The actor asked her fans and followers to guess whose kitchen she is in. She wrote in the caption of her post, "Just hanging out with hugsy in.. guess who’s kitchen!" Fans headed to the comment section to guess whose kitchen the actor was standing in and dropped several heart and fire emoticons.

Have a look at the picture here:

Most recently, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with her boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat, and their dog, Drogo. The post was a birthday post for Drogo, which features the Husky looking up as Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda lay down beside him. Calling her pet ‘Chotu’, the actor wrote in her caption, "Looking up, praying for treats and more holidays together 😛 our cutie celebrates his birthday today! ♥️"

The duo earlier starred in Veerey Ki Wedding together, which was released in 2018. The film also starred Jimmy Sheirgill and was directed by Ashu Trikha. Samrat took on the role of Veer Arora, while Kharbanda played Geet Bhalla in the film. That's not all, the couple has also acted in other films together. The following year, in 2019, the two took on roles in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. The film starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela alongside Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Most recently, the two also took on roles in the action thriller, Taish. The series had a digital release on the online streaming platform, Zee5. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the show also starred Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane.

Picture Credits: Kriti Kharbanda,hugsy.penguinpal -Instagram