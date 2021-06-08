Kriti Kharbanda Reviews 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', Praises Performances & Storytelling

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar recently released on Amazon Prime Video and has managed to garner positive responses from audiences and critics alike. The drama film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee released theatrically on March 19 earlier this year but was talked about and appreciated after its OTT release. Several celebrities including Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt praised the movie and the latest actor to recommend it is Kriti Kharbanda.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram story earlier today and shared the poster of the Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and added that she would definitely recommend this film. The Housefull 4 actor wrote, "Watched Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar last night. Would definitely recommend this movie big time. Amazing performances and an extremely gripping story telling." Kriti concluded her statement by congratulating the whole team behind the movie.

The movie is helmed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Rahul Kumar, Daljeet Singh, and many others. After Ishaqzaade and Namaste England, the film marks Arjun and Parineeti's third movie together.

The plot of the drama movie revolves around Sandeep Kaur Walia and Satinder Dahiya, aka Pinky, who represent two completely different Indians. Satyendra Dahiya is a Haryana police officer while Sandeep Walia is someone who works for a bank. Sandeep needs to escape from her former life to avoid getting convicted and asks for Pinky's help to cross the Indian border and lead a better life. They are united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hatred for each other, as they realize Sandeep's boss is trying to hunt them down.

The film received a low rating of 3.8 out of 10 stars on IMDb and a 50 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has been praised by netizens for its gripping and engaging storyline. The movie was originally slated to release on March 20, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally hit screens on March 19, 2021, and later started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

