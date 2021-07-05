Kriti Kharbanda Showcases Her Sunday Vibes; Says 'felt Like A Different Person'

Kriti Kharbada, one of the prominent actors recently shared a clip showcasing her Sunday mood. She gave a sneak peek at her ‘happiness’ in the video and also stated how she 'felt like a different person'. She even added the hashtags such as ‘Sunday vibes’, ‘happiness’ and ‘Khush Raho’ to express her delightful weekend experience.

Kriti Kharbanda’s Sunday Funday

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Kharbanda recently posted a video clip in which she can be seen in a carefree look while capturing herself next to a waterfall. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting her messy hair and donned a cute green off-shoulder dress. She also added the popular music piece, ‘Scars to your Beautiful’ in the background.

In the caption, she stated how her Sunday was spent well and added how ‘a few hours away, no network, no errands’ made her feel like a different person. Many of the fans took to Kriti Kharbanda’s video clip posted on Instagram and poured in love for her in the comments section. Many of them also dropped in heart-eyed emojis to depict how they were delighted to see her video while others complimented her on how ‘beautiful’ and ‘sweet’ she looked in her latest post. One of the celebrities, Ketki Pandit Mehta also took to Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram post and added heart symbols in the comments to express how lovable she looked in her video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kriti Kharbanda’s video and see how her fans swamped her post with love.

On the work front

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the popular ZEE5 action thriller movie, Taish directed by Bejoy Nambiar in which she featured alongside her alleged boyfriend, Pulkit Samrat. The movie also showcased actors such as Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Ankur Rathee, Sanjeeda Sheikh and others in pivotal roles. Kriti is currently focussing on her upcoming social-comedy drama movie, 14 Phere that is being directed by Devanshu Singh. Written by Manoj Kalwani, Kriti is cast opposite Vikrant Massey in the film that will also include other actors namely Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Vineet Kumar and Yamini Das. It is expected to begin streaming in July 2021 on the OTT platform, ZEE5.

