Kriti Kharbanda Teases Fans About '14 Phere' While Hanging Out With Her Two Favs From Film

Kriti Kharbanda, who has worked in several successful films in South Indian Industry since 2009, made her Hindi film debut in 2016 with Emraan Hashmi-starer Raaz: Reboot. After that, the SIIMA Award-winning actor has appeared in well-known Bollywood films like Houseful 4, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Pagalpanti, and many more. Now, the 30-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of the film 14 Phere which went on floors in November 2020 and was shot by January 2021. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda teased her fans about 14 Phere while hanging out with her 'two favs' from the team.

Kriti Kharbanda teases 14 Phere while hanging with her 'two favs'

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 10, to share a boomerang video while hanging out with her 14 Phere co-stars Vikrant Massey and Vinay Pathak. The actors were seen enjoying eating food in the video. Vinay Pathak, who was dressed in an olive green shirt and jeans and sported a flat cap, was seen gesturing to the camera with the container of his food. The Mirzapur actor on the other hand was seen goofing around by dancing with his hands in the air in the boomerang video. Kriti wrote in the story in all caps, "Two Favs In One Frame, #14Phere #ComingSoon".

A Sneak Peek of Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

A couple of days ago, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram feed to share a quirky photo of hers. The Veerey Ki Wedding actor was seen pointing at the camera with her finger zoomed in by the lens, the backdrop showed her smiling face. The actor wrote in the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words.. uummm.. any guesses about what I'm trying to say". Many of her followers ventured several guesses like, "You're Trying To Say "You" Love "Us" To The Moon & Back! Isn't It Kritss?" to which Kriti replied, "always!" with heart eyes emoticon. The other wrote, "You are saying "HEY YOU, KEEP SMILING" to which Kriti replied, "muah! Love this guess!".

About Kriti Kharbanda's film 14 Phere

Directed by Devanshu Singh, 14 Phere is touted to be a social comedy-drama film. Massey will be essaying the role of Sanjay, Kharbanda will be essaying the role of Aditi. Apart from Vinay Pathak, the film will feature Gauahar Khan as Zubina and Yamini Das and Vineet Kumar will also appear in supporting roles. The film will be distributed by Zee Studios and is slated to release on July 9, 2021.

IMAGE: KRITI KHARBANDA'S INSTAGRAM

