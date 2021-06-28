Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' Teaser Drops, Fans Say They 'can't Wait' For It

The teaser of Kriti Kharbanda’s upcoming project, the web film 14 Phere, was recently released. Actor Kriti Kharbanda shared the teaser on her social media, which quickly started getting responses from her fans and followers. Her beau, actor Pulkit Samrat, also dropped a comment on her post. Read on to know more about it.

14 Phere teaser

The 14 Phere teaser does not show any glimpses of the film, but shows a montage hinting at the plot of the film. With an animation depicting an Indian wedding, the teaser shows a ‘Sanjay weds Aditi’ banner, followed by the title. Kriti Kharbanda captioned the post with the tagline of the film, writing, “2x drama combined with 2x chaos equals dhamakedaar entertainment!” Take a look at the teaser from Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram here:

Reaction to the teaser from Kriti’s fans and followers

A lot of fans and followers of the Guest iin London actor poured in their excitement in the comment section, saying that they ‘can’t wait’ for the film to come out. Pulkit Samrat also took to the comment section, and asked for the trailer, saying, “Trailer dikhaao,” followed by emojis showing his excitement. Here are some of the comments from her post:





14 Phere cast, release date, and other details

14 Phere is a ZEE5 original film, which is written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by Devanshu Singh. The film will star Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles, as Sanjay and Aditi. Actors Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Vineet Kumar, Priyanshu Singh, and Jameel Khan, will also star in the film in supporting roles. 14 Phere release date has not yet been announced, however, the teaser reveals that the film is coming to ZEE5 next month, in July.

Other recent works of Kriti Kharbanda

14 Phere will be Kriti Kharbanda’s second ZEE5 original film, the first one being Taish, which came out in October 2020. Taish also starred Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Jim Sarbh. Before that, Kriti Kharbanda had starred in the films Pagalpanti and Housefull 4, both of which were released in 2019.

IMAGE: KRITI KHARBANDA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.