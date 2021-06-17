Kriti Kharbanda's Glimpse Of 'workout Mornings' Makes Fans Go Love-struck

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram on June 17, 2021, to share a glimpse of herself post-workout. She captioned her picture by saying that the morning was a ‘workout morning’ for her. The actor seems to be having a workout session all by herself and the picture she shared looks like it was shared post-workout. She is wearing a black workout outfit comprising of a sports bra and leggings. She is laying on the floor on her workout mat and is smiling right into the camera. She is completely bare-faced in the picture and looks like she has been through a vigorous round of exercise. Still, there is a freshness in her look that makes her look very pretty.

Kriti Kharbanda's post-workout look

Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram followers had many wonderful compliments to shower on her after seeing the picture. Many people said that they really appreciate that she had it in her to share a bare-faced picture of herself and said that she looked gorgeous regardless. Others said that the picture was fabulous and asked if she could share her workout routine with them. Most of the comments were in the form of emojis ranging from the heart emoji to the fire emoji. Kriti Kharbanda’s latest post received 89.3k likes and over four hundred comments in under an hour of her uploading it and the number is still rising. Kriti Kharbanda has over six million followers on Instagram.

A few days back, Kriti Kharbanda celebrated twelve years in the industry. She wrote a long and heartfelt post for all of the people who were instrumental in her journey. She said that in twelve years she had entered the industry, she had really changed exponentially as a human being. She shared that she had entered as a teenager and had grown up while working there. She went on to thank all the people with whom she had worked in any capacity. She said that each individual had made it possible for her to reach where she had. She also mentioned that she was grateful for every person who she had come across for all of them were extremely consequential to her journey.

Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.