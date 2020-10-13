Kriti Sanon Shares Favourite Kishore Kumar Songs & Remembers Him On His Death Anniversary

October 13, 2020, marks the 33rd death anniversary of the legendary actor-singer Abhas Kumar Ganguly, popularly known by his stage name as Kishore Kumar. Thus, multiple Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pay their heartfelt tribute to the late legend. Joining the bandwagon is the Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon, who remembered Kishore Da by sharing some of his iconic melodies that top her playlist.

Kriti shares her favourite Kishore Kumar songs on the legend's death anniversary

As today marks the 33rd death anniversary of the legendary Kishore Kumar, Kriti Sanon couldn't hold back but share her 'old playlist' with fans which is filled with Kishore Da's songs, to pay him a tribute. In a streak of Instagram stories, earlier today, Kriti revealed which songs by the 'king of yodelling' top her playlist.

Along with penning down a heartfelt note to remember the iconic actor, singer and music composer, the 30-year-old revealed that O Mere Dil Ke Chain, from 1972's hit film Mere Jeevan Saathi is one of her favourite Kishore Kumar songs of all time.

The list of other songs shared by her includes Mere Dil Mein Aaj Kya Hai from 1973's film Daag, Phoolon Ke Rang Se from 1970's Bollywood film Prem Pujari and Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi from 1964's film Mr. X in Bombay. Along with sharing the songs on Instagram stories, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote, "Remembering Kishore Da on his death anniversary... My old songs playlist is filled with his voice... Pure magic! (sic)".

Check out her stories below:

On the other hand, Kriti's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana also paid a sweet tribute to Kishore Kumar by crooning to the chartbuster track O Majhi Re Apna Kinara by the late legend to fondly remember him on his death anniversary. Sharing the video of himself singing the iconic Bollywood song, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor captioned the post,

Posting a #Throwback video on Kishore da’s death anniversary.

à¤•à¤¾à¤—à¤¼à¤œà¤¼à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¤¶à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤•à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚à¥¤

à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤œà¥‹ à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤µà¥‹ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤

Watch the video below:

