Kriti Sanon And Sanya Malhotra Congratulate Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari For Her Debut Book

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari debuted as an author as she launched her first fiction novel, Mapping Love, on the first Sunday of August. The Nil Battey Sannata director is being praised for stepping into the literary space by several Bollywood celebrities. Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra curled up with Mapping Love on Sunday, August 1, 2021, and congratulated Ashwiny for her debut book.

Kriti Sanon congratulates Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for her book

Kriti Sanon, on Sunday morning, took to her Instagram handle to congratulate Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for her first book. The actor shared a video of herself in which she read a few lines from the book. Kriti Sanon and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari collaborated in 2017 for Bareilly Ki Barfi. In the video, Kriti said, "Ashwiny, Congratulations. I am so so proud of you. You and I have always connected on the fact that we want to explore more and do more creatively. And I am so happy that you have written a book. We've come a very long way from Bareilly Ki Barfi". She then mentioned how she is fond of poetry and promised Ashwiny she would read it soon. In the caption, the Mimi actor wrote, "Congratulations Ashwinyyyy!! 🥳❤️🤗 So so proud! Mapping love is available in all book stores across India and you can also order on Amazon! ♥️". The Panga director reacted to Sanon's post and wrote, "Hugs. This is very sweet of you my dear @kritisanon ♥️ very touched."

Sanya Malhotra sends "Bohot Saara Pyaar" to the director for her book

Ashwiny Iyer sent a signed copy of her book to Sanya Malhotra. The Badhai Ho actor, on Sunday, shared a photo of herself with the book on Instagram. In the photo, Sanya posed in a white crossette top, while she held the book in her hands. Sanya also shared a glimpse of Ashwiny's signature in the post. It read, " Dear Sanya, Sending you a piece of my love". In the caption, the Dangal actor wrote, "Mapping Love 💕 is here.. Congratulations @ashwinyiyertiwari 🥰 bahot saara Pyaar to you!" Ashwiny Iyer thanked Sanya and wrote, "Thankyou meri pyaari dost @sanyamalhotra_ ab jaldi wapas aah jao aur milte hai chole bhature ke liye 🤗" (Thankyou my lovely friend. Now, please come back soon so that we can meet to have some Chhole Bhature).

