Kriti Sanon And Sister Nupur Sanon Cuddle With Their Dogs During Cyclone Tauktae

Actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram story to share videos of cuddling with her dog, Disco, during Cyclone Tauktae. In the video, the actor is seen holding her Bichon Frise while it is looking out of the window. She then cuddles her dog and gives kisses while holding her in the arm. Check it out.

Kriti Sanon cuddles with her dog during Cyclone Tauktae

(Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram)

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur also shared videos of her cuddling with her dog. She took to her Instagram account to share a reel video where she is seen holding her pooch in front of the window. In the caption, she wrote that she was asked to upload the video which she initially posted on a story. She further said that she is trying to calm her dog, Zoey. It reads, "Because I was asked to REEL it by literally everyone I know! Say Hi to ZOEY...who bdw was a little confused and I was trying to calm this little doll !". Check it out.

Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram story to share information about stray dogs. In the post, it was mentioned that during such a natural disaster, various strays will seek shelter and food. To which, people shouldn't turn them away and allow them to take shelter in their buildings and also provide them with food. While sharing the post, Nupur added emoticons of folding hands and sunflowers. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Nupur Sanon's Instagram)

About Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae has led to heavy rainfall and an ongoing storm in Mumbai and adjoining areas. The traffic movement has been affected in and around the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded the rainfall warning in Mumbai to "Extremely Heavy" for the next few hours. Due to heavy rainfall, water logging has also taken place in several low-lying areas. The airport has been shut and people have been evacuated to avoid any major accidents. A total of 12 thousand and 420 people from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts have been evacuated to safer places, the Disaster Management Department informed. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

