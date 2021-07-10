Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Announce 'Bhediya' Shoot Wrap, Unveil New Motion Poster

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have wrapped the shot for their upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhediya. The movie is being directed by Amar Kaushik who has also directed the movie Stree in 2018. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the is the third instalment in Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe. On the occasion of the film's wrap, makers released a special motion poster today announcing the wrap of the film.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon wrap up shoot of Bhediya

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment. The principal shooting of the movie began in March 2021 and is scheduled to release on 14 April 2022. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared the motion poster announcing the wrap of the movie. While sharing the post the actor in his caption wrote "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik thank u

Releasing in theatres on 14th April 2022."

Kriti Sanon also shared the same poster on her Instagram handle and wrote "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!! @amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great co-actor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always!."

Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse of his last day on sets of Bhediya

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of Bhediya. The actor through his post informed that it was his last day on the sets and it was time to say goodbye to his long hair and beard. Dhawan in his caption wrote "last day

Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning."

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

