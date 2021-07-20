Kriti Sanon Announces Release Of Another Song By AR Rahman From Her Upcoming Film 'Mimi'

Riding the high with the anticipation of her upcoming family entertainer Mimi, Kriti Sanon revealed yet another surprise for her fans. Taking to her social media, the actor announced the release of a new song from the forthcoming movie by the legendary musician AR Rahman.

'Mimi' to drop a new song

The world exclusive premiere of Mimi's introductory song Param Sundari took the internet by storm and is showing no signs of slowing down. Following the catchy song, the movie is all set to bring the magic of the legendary musician of the country AR Rahman once again to the audience. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share a still from the movie where Kriti and co-star Pankaj Tripathi can be seen sporting a distressed look on their face hinting at the slow tone of the song.

She wrote,'The magic of @arrahman sir is back. #RihaayiDe Song Out Tomorrow.'. The song titled Rihaayi De is sung by AR Rahman while also providing the music for it. Renowned artist Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics of the soulful song that will be out tomorrow, July 21 for the audience. Fans appeared excited for the release of the new music as the comment section was spammed with heart and fire emojis.

More on 'Mimi'

This would not be the first song by AR Rahman in the movie as he has also provided music for the trending song Param Sundari. In the BTS video released by the actor, director Laxman Utekar stated that AR Rahman brought life into the movie with his songs while Kriti and choreographer Ganesh Acharya played a huge role in it. Kriti also called the renowned musician the 'God of Music' while co-star Pankaj Tripathi believed his dreams came true by working in the same movie as Rahman.

The upcoming movie has been creating plenty of buzz on social media prior, to its release as the actor has been teasing the fans with tidbits and trivia about the film. The movie will follow the story of a dancer named Mimi, who agrees to become a surrogate mother to a foreign couple. Mimi is left to fend for herself after the couple decides to drop the baby. Released under Maddock Films, the movie will be released on Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30.

IMAGE- KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

