Kriti Sanon Annoys Shahid Kapoor On Flight, His Reaction Is Too Cute To Miss

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai after shooting their first film together. The co-stars, who were on the same flight, took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of their journey. They were all smiles in the pictures that lasted until Shahid's "very annoying co-passenger" wouldn't stop trying her best to get on his nerves.

In an Instagram post, Kriti shared an adorable sun-kissed selfie she clicked with Shahid with the following caption, "KS & SK", which was accompanied with a heart emoji.

Check out Kriti's Instagram post here:

With a funny song added to her Instagram story, Kriti shared another glimpse from her flight with Shahid, where she could be seen putting a Christmas hat on Shahid's head. "My way of wishing a Merry Christmas," she captioned the story.

Check out Kriti's Instagram story:

Shahid also took to his Instagram story to complain about how "annoying" and "over enthu" Kriti can get. “When you have a really annoying and over enthu (enthusiastic) co-passenger," Shahid wrote while sharing a funny video of their shenanigans where he annoyed Kriti with a fur ball as she held a bottle in her hand. Later, he gestured that it is making him want to shoot himself in the head.

Check out Shahid Kapoor Instagram stories here:

Their cute IG stories and the two actors being spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport have created a buzz about their upcoming project.

About Kriti and Shahid's film

According to reports, the 'Jersey' and 'Mimi' stars are shooting for an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films banner. The film is directed by debutant Amit Joshi, which is reportedly a love story involving robots. The Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor-starrer will reportedly be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Europe, and conclude sometime in April next year. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Kriti recently starred in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film, which released on November 25, 2022, also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak. She will be next seen in Om Raut's epic 'Adipurush,' an adaptation of the 'Ramayana' with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, which is set to release in 2023.