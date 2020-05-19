Kriti Sanon's Award-winning Roles That You Should See At Least Once

Kriti Sanon has done many successful movies in Bollywood. The Luka Chupppi star who started with Telugu movies has received awards for three of her Bollywood movies. She started her film career with Telugu film titled 1: Nenokkadine and in the same year, she debuted in Bollywood with Heropanti as well. Take a look at the list of her movies she received an award for and why those movies are worth watching.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Asks CINTAA To Help 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast And Crew Over Non-payment Of Dues

Kriti Sanon's movies: Heropanti

Kriti won the award for Most Entertaining Actor (Female) and two awards for Best Female Debut for Heropanti. The movie is filled with hardcore Bollywood romance, action sequences, as well as a good bunch of songs. Her debut film was also the debut of Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff which is also one of the reasons to watch the film. The film did considerably well at the box office despite having two new faces. The makers have also planned for a sequel which is slated to release in 2021. It was after this film that Tiger got established as an action hero. The movie was a classic Bollywood love story between Bablu (Tiger Shroff) and Dimpy (Kriti Sanon).

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Or Malaika Arora: Who Wore The Kalmanovich Number Better?

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon received a Star Screen Award in the 'Nothing to hide' category for her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi. She played the lead role along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film was produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Pictures. The movie has many songs which are catchy and were loved by all the music lovers. The movie is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It is a coming of age story where a headstrong girl played by Kriti Sanon does not want to comply with the arranged marriage traditions and instead decides to get married on her own terms.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Reveals She Forced Herself To Eat During The Preps Of 'Mimi'; Know Why

Luka Chuppi

Kriti received the Star Screen Awards' Star Plus Baat Nayi Award for her performance in Luka Chuppi. It is a Laxman Utekar’s directorial with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The story is about a couple who pretend to be married in order to be in a live-in relationship. However, issues start when their respective families find out about them living together and assume that they are married. People watching the movie should expect an unexpected storyline and enjoy the Bollywood rom-com.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Cooks Khow Suey Which Was Suggested By Yasmin Karachiwala; See Post Here

Promo Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.