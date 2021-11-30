Kriti Sanon Begins Shoot For Delhi Schedule Of 'Shehzada' Alongside Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon has back-to-back projects lined up, the actor has now kickstarted the shoot for her next movie Shehzada. As per reports, as soon as the actor wrapped up the shoot for her, movie Ganapath, she flew to Delhi to commence the shoot for Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Aaryan had arrived in the capital a few days before Sanon. The Mimi actor took her Instagram and officially announced that she had begun the Delhi schedule for Shehzada.

Kriti Sanon begins shoot for Shehzada

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and announced that she had kickstarted the shoot for her upcoming movie Shehzada in Delhi, alongside Kartik Aaryan. She shared a boomerang featuring the movie's clapperboard and wrote, "Shehzadi in the house." The movie will mark Aaryan and Sanon's second outing after the movie Luka Chuppi which was a commercial success.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming horror-comedy alongside Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. The principal shooting of the movie began in March 2021 and is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. Sanon took to her Instagram and announced the wrap of the movie as she shared a motion poster. She wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!! @amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great co-actor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always!."

Sanon has a number of projects lined up starting with the mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. She will portray the role of Goddess Sita while Prabhas will be seen as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. It is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made and is set to theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 11, 2022.

She will also be seen in the action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Kriti will be reuniting with her Heropani co-star Tiger Shroff for the action thriller film Ganapath.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon