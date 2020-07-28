Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Birthday Wish And It Is Full Of Good Deeds, Check It Out

Bollywood actor, Kriti Sanon celebrated her 30th birthday on July 27, 2020. Wishes poured in from friends and family on the joyous occasion. Earlier today, the actor took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for the lovely wishes. Here's what she said.

Kriti Sanon lists down her gifts for upcoming birthdays

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor penned a lovely note for her fans to thank them for their wishes on her birthday. She said how her fans had helped 'low moments' in her life and kept her motivated. She promised to make them proud.

Kriti Sanon continued that if her fans really wanted to do something for her they should do the things she listed down. The list mentioned a few good deeds which one could carry out. These are:

do a good deed in my name

donate clothes/ books/ money/ blood

help the underprivileged

feed some poor families

plant some trees

feed street dogs and cats

spend time with special kids or maybe in an old age home (of course when COVID is over)

sponsor some child's education who probably can't afford the basic right to primary education

At the end of the list, Kriti Sanon said that during such harrowing situations, it is up to us to make the world a better place to live in. She also urged everyone to be kind. She also said that there could no better birthday gift for her than seeing her fans spread love and happiness. This will be her birthday gift from now on. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on Kriti Sanon's birthday, many Bollywood stars also wished her on social media. From Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan to Ayushmann Khurrana, everyone wished her on her birthday. Take a look at the posts:

In other news, Kriti Sanon was last seen on the silver screen in the period drama Panipat. The movie starred Arjun Kapoor in the lead role and Sanjay Dutt as the villain. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, the movie is based on the third battle of Panipat.

Kriti Sanon has tons of other movies in her kitty. She will star in Mimi, a movie which is based on the concept of surrogacy. She will also star in Heropanti 2, Second Innings, Bachchan Pandey and Housefull 5.

