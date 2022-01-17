Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence About Receiving Criticism For Her Looks; 'not A Plastic Doll'

With her flawless looks and stupendous acting skills, actor Kriti Sanon has carved her niche in the entertainment industry. From making her debut with Heropanti to doing women-centric films like Mimi, she has been climbing the ladder of success. With every perk of stardom, comes along with criticism, and one such being faced by Kriti is about her looks.

Recently, during her interaction with Bollywood Bubble, the actor looked back at her journey from nepotism, body shaming where she was criticized for her looks and appearances. She told the leading Bollywood portal that she was criticized for her lips, nose, and face structure and how she overcame it and is doing extremely well in the industry.

Kriti Sanon talks about facing body-shaming

Sharing her views on the same, she said, “I was told to line my lips to look it fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I did try it once. I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. I am not a plastic doll.”

Further, she explained that there are a lot of people who would comment about her hair and makeup because they have been around so much. Given the time she has been in the industry, Kriti opined that people love giving opinions and everybody has opinions more about other people than themselves.

Shelling out advice to the people, she said that people should know how much to filter and what to ignore otherwise and if they do not do it then their lives can get messed up.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her next major magnum opus Adipurush where she will be seen opposite great stars like Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and more. Adding, she gave an overview of the comments she received about her looks and how she was asked to get things changed for roles. She revealed that people said ‘You have a gummy smile’. That’s I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little things that people don’t say directly ki ‘yeh change karo’. I feel like those things everyone hears.”

The actor shares that the pressure is increasing with all the latest Instagram filters and everything coming as people want things to be perfect. She said that there were times when Kriti was told to reduce her waist and how others even comment about her looks on Instagram and Twitter.

IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon