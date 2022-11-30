Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Prabhas; 'absolutely Baseless'

Kriti Sanon has finally addressed rumours about dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, mentioning that they're 'absolutely baseless'. The clarification comes shortly after Sanon's Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan teased that her name is in someone else's heart, adding that the person is not in Mumbai and is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone. This led many people to believe that Kriti and Prabhas were officially dating.

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on rumours of dating Adipurush co-star Prabhas

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanon penned a note stating that the rumours aren't true. "It’s neither pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours," she mentioned in reference to Varun's comments. She added, "Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

Varun also shared Kriti's statement on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Guys UI had ur fun but it’s just for fun and stuff that channels have edited to have fun. We took it as humour, don’t let your imagination run so wild."

In a clip shared from sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dhawan was asked about a list that did not have Sanon's name. In his response, the Student Of The Year actor mentioned that Kriti Sanon's name is in another person's heart. He added that the person in question is shooting with Deepika Padukone, thereby hinting it was Prabhas since he has been filming Project K with the Om Shanti Om actor.

Bollywood Life earlier reported that Prabhas and Kriti bonded "extremely well" on the sets of their forthcoming film Adipurush. "There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world," a source told the portal.

The insider added "Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush."

(Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas)