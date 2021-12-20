Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are currently shooting for their upcoming film Shehzada. The Bollywood stars have reunited after 2019 when the two were seen together in the romantic comedy film Luka Chuppi. While they have been treating their fans with some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, they recently got into a hilarious banter on social media.

For the past few weeks, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have been busy shooting their ucming film Shehzada. The two actors have shared various posts and stories in the past few days featuring each other. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star recently shared a goofy picture with Kriti. In the photo, the two can be seen wearing black coloured glasses while they are seated at a table in a restaurant.

Sharing the photo, Kartik Aaryan quipped that Kriti Sanon forced him to post it as he had recently shared a photo with Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan. The actor wrote, "Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai!!" (As I posted a photo with Rohit, Kriti Sanon made me post this one). Kriti Sanon reacted to the post and gave Kartik Aaryan a funny name. She commented, "Wattt??? Haha. You know that's a lie !! And u know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO kaun hai. Kartik FOMO Aaryan.." FOMO stands for 'fear of missing out' in the urban slang. Kartik Aaryan then agreed and replied, "Fomo toh hota hai."

Kartik Aaryan's photo with Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan

Kartik Aaryan earlier uploaded a picture with Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan. In the selfie, the actor-director duo was seen smiling at the camera. Jama Masjid, situated in Delhi, was visible in the background. Sharing the photo, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Lovely working with The Ro One." Rohit Dhawan's actor brother reacted to the picture with two fire emojis.

Details about Shehzada

Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their new collaboration Shehzada via Instagram. This Rohit Dhawan directorial is scheduled to release on November 4, 2022. The film also cast Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan