Kriti Sanon Celebrates '7 Years Of Heropanti', Says 'Its Been A Beautiful Journey'; Watch

On Sunday, actor Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle and shared a reel video to celebrate her seven years in Bollywood while treating her fans to a few unseen BTS pictures from the sets of Heropanti, her debut project. Interestingly, her video post featured a picture from the day she auditioned for Heropanti while revealing that the same day she signed the film. With each picture, the actor wrote notes for the Heropanti team in the video. In one of her notes, Sanon asserted that her journey from Heropanti to Bachchan Pandey is the 'best phase' of her life. On the other hand, a popular music track from the film, titled Rabba, was playing in the background.

Kriti Sanon on 7 years of Heropanti:

Meanwhile, Instagramming the video, Heropanti actor Kriti Sanon wrote a brief caption, which read, "7 Years of Heropanti, 7 Years in the industry, 7 years of Loving what i do.. Its been a beautiful journey so far, the best phase of my life.. / These pictures bring back so many memories.. Missing you guys more today (sic)". She further tagged the makers of the film and her co-star Tiger Shroff.

Within a couple of hours, the reel video managed to garner over 400k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, Kriti's contemporary, Tiger, and sister Nupur, are a few to name, who showered love on the post. Many from Sanon's 39.5M Insta fam flooded the comments section with wishes along with red-heart emoticons.

Heropanti turns 7

Interestingly, Heropanti not only marked the debut of Kriti but also Jackie Shroff's son Tiger. Tiger took to the story session of his verified social media page and shared a picture with Kriti to wish her success and wrote that he’ll see her on the set of their next film soon. He also thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabbir Khan for their love and support.

On the professional front, Sanon was last seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat. She has multiple upcoming releases in her kitty, including Prabhas starrer Adipurush. She will also reunite with her previous co-star Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan for Ganapath and Bhediya, respectively.

