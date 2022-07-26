Kriti Sanon Celebrates One Year Of 'Mimi'; Says The Film Made Her 'alive And How'

Kriti Sanon has been in the industry for eight years now. The actor has entertained the masses with her ace acting skills in various genres and has also co-starred with several Bollywood stars. However, one of her best films is considered her 2021 movie Mimi. The actor led the film by herself while Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar played pivotal roles. As Kriti Sanon has mentioned several times how the film changed her life, she recently penned a note as the film clocked one year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a video montage that compiled several scenes from her 2021 film Mimi. The video showcased how the film was filled with hilarious jokes, some drama and a lot of emotions. In the caption, Kriti Sanon mentioned how she continues to receive love for her film which gave her "so so much" as an actor. She added the memories and experiences from filming the movie are beyond "priceless" for her. The actor also added how the movie made her feel alive and mentioned how she is missing the entire cast and crew of the movie.

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Mimi Turns 1 !! And the love is still pouring in.. 🥰 A film that gave me so so much as an actor! The memories and experience of this journey is beyond Priceless!" She further penned, "Mimi made me feel Alive and how! Missing everyone attached to the film today.. @laxman.utekar sir, Dinoo, @pankajtripathi sir, @saietamhankar , Supriya ma’am, Manoj sir, @clanwander my Jacob, @aidanwhytock , @evelynedwards1 , @rohanshankar06, @abhishekkapur20 @vidhi_mystery and the entire crew..." "You guys have my heart!" the actor concluded.

Mimi followed a small-town girl who aspires to become an actor someday. To earn some money, she agrees to become a surrogate for a foreign couple. However, things take a turn when the couple abandons her and their child. The film was helmed by Laxman Utekar and won several accolades in the past year.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming movies

Kriti Sanon last starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey. The actor now has several films in her kitty, including Shehzada, Bhediya, Farzi and Ganpath. The actor will also star opposite Prabhas in Aadipurush.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon