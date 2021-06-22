Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Diva In The 2021 Edition Of Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, to share a stunning picture of her from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. Along with the glam picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a picture where she can be seen channelling her inner diva that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose and gave an intense look to the camera. She is seen donning a black tube top, black leather pants and a pair of high heels. She accessorised her outfit with quirky handpieces, rings and earrings. The actor opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, and pink lips.

She captioned the post as, “#dabbooratnanicalendar2021”. She added, “Photography @dabbooratnani, Assisted by @manishadratnani, Styling @aasthasharma, Makeup & Hair @shaanmu #dabbooratnanicalendar”. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's Instagram post below.

As soon as Kriti shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for her poses, while some could not stop gushing over the post. One of the users wrote, “Whoaaaaa Savage Kritzzz 🔥🔥🔥 totally digging the look”. Another user wrote, “Such a Queen”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

The actor, who has nearly 40 million followers on social media, shares a variety of personal and professional moments. Kriti recently shared a video of herself having fun on a car ride with her sister Nupur Sanon, captioning it, 'My 'Fragile' heart is safe with her until it finds the one'. Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post below.

Sanon, who was a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram on June 14, the first anniversary of Rajput's death, and wrote a lengthy post in which she remembered him, accompanying it with a collage of photos of them together. She penned, “The first time I ever shot with you… Our look test…2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds. Today, it feels so painfully weird to know that You and I are not in the same world anymore… Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around, and I’ll bump into you somewhere… I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in. But I pray that you are happy and at peace whichever world you are in”. Take a look at the post.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

