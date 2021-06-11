Kriti Sanon Digs Out Unseen Childhood Picture Dressed As An Angel On Fan's Request; See

Kriti Sanon's fans were in for a treat as the actress took to her Instagram and answered some of the questions asked by her fans. The actress recently conducted a question and answer session on her social media handle. One of the users asked Kriti to share a childhood picture. The actress obliged the request and dug out a throwback unseen photo of herself.

Kriti Sanon shares a childhood picture

Kriti Sanon recently held a ask me anything session on her Instagram and one fan asked her to share a childhood picture. The actress accepted the fan's request and shared an adorable childhood photo. In the photo, a young Kriti was seen wearing a white angel costume.

Kriti Sanon celebrates 4 years of Raabta

Kriti Sanon's Instagram recently featured an emotional post as she celebrated 4 years of her movie Raabta. The actress also remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote that Raabta was their first and last film together. Her caption read "I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be. Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart. Little did I know that it would be our first and last."

Kriti Sanon wraps the shoot for the upcoming movie 'Bhediya'

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhediya alongside Varun Dhavan. The actress took to her Instagram and announce that she had completed the shoot for the movie. Kriti shared pictures with Varun and celebrated their friendship and also wrote that she would miss her director Amar Kaushik. Her caption read "and it is a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn, Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye-bye Ziro!".

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.