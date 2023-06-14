Kriti Sanon Drapes Ayodhya Tales-inspired Shawl Ahead Of Adipurush Release

Why you're reading this: Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush is inching towards its much-awaited theatrical release. Kriti Sanon, who plays the Sita-inspired role of Janaki has been embodying the elegance of the character through the selective bout of promotions. Sanon's latest sartorial pick for the same has been a resplendent shawl which through art-on-linen shares some key tales from the age-old epic of Ramayana.

3 things you need to know

1. Adipurush is releasing in theatres on June 16.

2. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹500 crores.

3. The film is a 21st-century re-telling of the epic Ramayana.

Kriti Sanon wraps up in an Ayodhya Tales shawl

Kriti Sanon's latest look for Adipurush promotions carried a stellar all-encompassing detail in the form of a shawl. Sharing details on the one-of-a-kind piece, stylist Sukriti Grover revealed that the shawl is the final product of 2-years of conceptualisation with over 6000 hours of craftsmanship involved. The shawl has been meticulously laden with 4 crucial scenes from Ramayana, namely, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika and Ram Darbaar.

(Kriti Sanon draped in Ayodhya Tales Shawl | Image: sukritigrover/Instagram)



Grover went on to reveal the extensive levels of observation that was involved from books and references drawing from which the re-imagined depictions on the shawl were finalised with explicit attention to detail. The shawl was layered atop a subtle and sombre lehenga set in beige with a muted gold touch. A compact gold set completed the look.

More on Adipurush

Adipurush is the 21st century re-telling inspired from the epic tale of Ramayana. The team, comprising of director Om Raut, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have been periodically promoting the film as it heads for release. Very recently, the team had unveiled the final trailer for the film at Tirupati, post which Sanon and Raut had also paid a visit to the Tirumala temple.

