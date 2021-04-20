Kriti Sanon Drops 'Arunachal Travel Series' Video As 'Bhediya' Team Wraps Up Ziro Schedule

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan were recently in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for their upcoming film Bhediya. On Tuesday, April 20, Kriti took to her Instagram account to announce the schedule wrap for Varun Dhawan for their upcoming horror-comedy, a day after she announced her own schedule wrap. The actors were seen bidding adieu to the sets of the movie.

Kriti Sanon drops new video in 'Arunachal Travel Series'

Kriti Sanon shared a video of herself and co-star Varun Dhawan with the caption, "#ArunachalTravelSeries #BHEDIYA. Episode 4: And... It's a schedule WRAP! for Varun Dhawan. We were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic, thanks to Arunachal Pradesh being a Covid free state and the authorities being so helpful!"

In the video, Varun and Kriti are travelling in a car while appreciating the fresh air of Ziro. In the next part of the video, Varun and Kriti are standing in front of a scenic lake and Varun can be heard saying, "Last Day." Kriti follows it by first calling the view beautiful before saying, "And we just wrapped the Ziro schedule of Bhediya."

A look at Varun Dhawan's Bhediya BTS video

On Sunday, a video posted on Varun Dhawan's Instagram went viral on social media for its hilarity. In the video, Varun is cutting the cake and celebrating a little baby's birthday amid Bhediya shoot. After the cake cutting, Varun unknowingly misses out on feeding a piece of cake to the little baby who was hoping to have a taste of the same and feeds it to the toddler's father instead. The video shows a closeup of the baby opening her mouth for a piece of cake but to her dismay does not get fed. Varun Dhawan added Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya from Dev Anand's Guide in the background to add to the comedy quotient of the video.

Another video has recently surfaced on social media which shows Varun Dhawan grooving to his song Badri Ki Dulhania on the sets of Bhediya. The video was posted by one of Varun Dhawan's fan clubs on Instagram. Check it out.

About Bhediya cast and other details.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie marks the second collaboration between Varun and Kriti after their 2015 movie Dilwale. The movie is going to be a horror-comedy flick and also stars Abhishek Bannerjee. The movie is scheduled to release in April 2022.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram)